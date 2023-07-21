Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.27% from the company’s current price.

ESTE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.10. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 93,418 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

