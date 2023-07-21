Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Equities researchers at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.63% from the company’s current price.

ESTE has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

ESTE opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 93,418 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

