EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,668,000 after buying an additional 261,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,215,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,995,000 after buying an additional 89,244 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.20.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EGP opened at $183.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $186.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

