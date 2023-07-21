Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Increased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 480.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,677,000 after buying an additional 3,887,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,192,000 after buying an additional 1,345,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.00.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.