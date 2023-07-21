Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2,985.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $216.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $162.01 and a 1 year high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

