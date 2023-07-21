Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 2,609.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,635,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after buying an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 88.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,119,000 after acquiring an additional 686,317 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.60. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,378.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

