Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Encore Wire by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Encore Wire by 132.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Down 3.1 %

WIRE opened at $167.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.46. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.34. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $206.74.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

