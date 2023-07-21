Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,537,000 after buying an additional 208,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after buying an additional 37,269 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,885,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after buying an additional 1,108,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 488,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, June 30th.
Energy Fuels Trading Down 3.5 %
UUUU opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $8.24.
Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.54). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 236.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.
