Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,537,000 after buying an additional 208,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after buying an additional 37,269 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,885,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after buying an additional 1,108,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 488,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Activity

Energy Fuels Trading Down 3.5 %

In other news, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $62,426.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,978 shares in the company, valued at $528,569.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $62,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,978 shares in the company, valued at $528,569.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,206.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,486 shares of company stock worth $620,040 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UUUU opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $8.24.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.54). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 236.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

