Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE EPAC opened at $28.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.35. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.02%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

