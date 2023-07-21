Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,449 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 453.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 12.7% during the first quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENVX stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.36. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,301,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

