Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $267.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.77% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.66.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.94 and its 200 day moving average is $195.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

