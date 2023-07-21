Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s current price.

EPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

