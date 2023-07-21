EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 281,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $28,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in EQT by 19.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in EQT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQT opened at $40.80 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

