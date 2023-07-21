Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equifax by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after purchasing an additional 535,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,463,000 after purchasing an additional 62,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $216.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $240.35.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

