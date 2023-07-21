Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Lowered to $69.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ELS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 5.7 %

ELS stock opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.68. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6,482.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,622,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.