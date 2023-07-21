ESG Planning Sells 8,773 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ESG Planning lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of ESG Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ESG Planning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $119.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

