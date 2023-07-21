Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $6.78 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.46 and a 200-day moving average of $163.72.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.44.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.