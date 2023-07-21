Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.04.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Exelixis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,872,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

