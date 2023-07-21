Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Increased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 140.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Exelon by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after buying an additional 5,584,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,530,000 after buying an additional 3,055,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

