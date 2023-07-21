Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $115.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

EXPD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $125.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average of $112.16.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

