Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.66.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $418.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.