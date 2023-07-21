Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

FRT stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

