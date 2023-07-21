First American Trust FSB Has $16 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First American Trust FSB reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.95 and its 200-day moving average is $107.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.