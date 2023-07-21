First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $28,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,372.39 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,386.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,282.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $986.47.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 66.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

