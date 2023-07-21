First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $29,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $3,357,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FHN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. SpectralCast restated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

