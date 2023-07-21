First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Solar from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.12.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $198.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.29. First Solar has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,561,727 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

