First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Holdings Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.7396 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

