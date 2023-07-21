FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.
FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance
Shares of FLT opened at $253.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $263.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.49 and its 200-day moving average is $219.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
