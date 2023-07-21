FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

Shares of FLT opened at $253.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $263.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.49 and its 200-day moving average is $219.28.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

