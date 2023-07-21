FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at CL King

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CL King from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. CL King’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FORM. Citigroup cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities cut FormFactor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.40 and a beta of 1.22. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.18 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $18,309,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after buying an additional 822,642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,599,000 after buying an additional 554,753 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

