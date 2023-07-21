Fruth Investment Management Acquires 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,643,000 after acquiring an additional 294,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.55.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
