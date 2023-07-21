FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.10.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average of $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

