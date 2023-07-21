FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 221.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $196.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.75. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $205.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

