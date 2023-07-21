Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

FULT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Mccollom acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Curtis J. Myers bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Mccollom acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at $696,439.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 347.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

