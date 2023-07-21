FY2025 Earnings Estimate for EQT Co. Issued By PETERS & COMPAN (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at PETERS & COMPAN raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. PETERS & COMPAN analyst C. Comeau now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.30. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in EQT by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in EQT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

