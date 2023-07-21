Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $144.00 at Citigroup

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $127.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GNRC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.48.

Generac Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $147.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average of $117.59. Generac has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $282.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac



Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.



