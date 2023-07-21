General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Mizuho

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

GM opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.