Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.03. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.63.

About Gitennes Exploration

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.

