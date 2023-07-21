GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $58.00 at Scotiabank

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GTLB. Mizuho upped their price objective on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

GTLB stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.18.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,274 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,490,972,010,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

