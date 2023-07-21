Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $120,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIL opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $929.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.