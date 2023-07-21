Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.85. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a current ratio of 136.40. The company has a market cap of C$46.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.79.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

