Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $108.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.65. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.