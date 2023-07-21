Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

PAC stock opened at $181.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 42.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

