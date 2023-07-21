Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance
PAC stock opened at $181.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.