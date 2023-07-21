Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after buying an additional 109,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,778,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,415,000 after buying an additional 54,287 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.50.

Shares of PAC opened at $181.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.04.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.1661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

