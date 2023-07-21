Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of ASR opened at $278.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $182.12 and a 52 week high of $314.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $345.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 4,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth $39,588,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

