Guggenheim Boosts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $40.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FLNC. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.47.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Fluence Energy stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $698.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

