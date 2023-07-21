Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Holdings Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $261,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,406,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

