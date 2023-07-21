Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.30. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

