Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $181.96

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.96 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 192.16 ($2.51). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48), with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

Hansa Investment Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 177.86. The stock has a market cap of £76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a current ratio of 36.86.

Hansa Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is -882.35%.

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

