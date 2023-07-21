Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $7.24 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 831,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $437.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

