Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after buying an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,549,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,568,000 after buying an additional 5,595,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,739,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,947,000 after buying an additional 1,474,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,055,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,580,000 after buying an additional 337,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of HR stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -620.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Further Reading

